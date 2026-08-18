Stray Kids says 9th Billboard 200 No. 1 is 'great honor'

K-pop boy band Stray Kids said Tuesday it was deeply honored to have its ninth consecutive album reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200, describing the achievement as a meaningful milestone for the group and K-pop.

Billboard said in a chart preview published Sunday (U.S. time) that Stray Kids' 10th EP, "This & That," debuted atop the chart this week.

The boy group now has the second-most Billboard 200 No. 1 albums in the chart's history, behind The Beatles, who have 19, and tied with The Rolling Stones.

"We have achieved our ninth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in our ninth year since debut, almost as if it were destined," the group said in a statement released through its agency, JYP Entertainment.

Stray Kids said the latest chart-topping achievement was particularly significant because it gave the group the record for the most No. 1 albums by a group in the 21st century.

The group's EP "This & That" consists of eight tracks, including the title track of the same name. It conveys "a bold attitude and confidence to pursue what we want without being bound by convention," according to the band.

Stray Kids previously achieved No. 1 on the chart with "Oddinary" and "Maxident" in 2022, "5-Star" and "Rock-Star" in 2023, "Ate" and "Hop" in 2024, and "Karma" and "Do It" in 2025.

The members credited their fans, known as Stay, for the achievement.

"Above all, we were able to achieve this thanks to Stay, who have supported Stray Kids unwaveringly," they said.

Stray Kids pledged to continue widening its musical spectrum and pursuing its own path.

"Just as the meaning of our group name suggests that we will find and follow our own path, we will continue expanding our unique musical spectrum," the group said. "We hope to show music fans around the world the limitless growth of not only Stray Kids but also K-pop."