As the sweltering heat of late summer hangs over Korea, Minho, the charismatic performer from the veteran K-pop group SHINee, is preparing to crank up the temperature even further.

His agency, SM Entertainment, said Tuesday that the performer will drop his second solo mini-album, titled “Make it hot,” on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. across major global streaming platforms.

Featuring six distinct tracks, including a lead single of the same name, the project marks Minho’s first major musical return in nine months following his suave digital single “TEMPO” last December.

True to its provocative title, “Make it Hot” promises a potent synthesis of Minho’s signature high-voltage energy and a newly refined emotional maturity. The upcoming record aims to showcase a broader depth within his evolving sound, balancing fiery, rhythm-driven beats with intimate, soulful vocal arrangements designed to captivate listeners as the season transitions into autumn.

Since debuting in 2008 under SM Entertainment, Minho — whose full name is Choi Min-ho — has carved out a prominent legacy as one of Korea’s quintessential all-around entertainers. Revered for his unrelenting work ethic and athletic charm, he has seamlessly navigated high-octane group comebacks, prominent television acting roles and lucrative commercial endorsements. More recently, his personal YouTube channel, “CHOI MINHO,” has cultivated a devoted following by highlighting his disciplined lifestyle, energetic persona and behind-the-scenes creative journey.

Music industry analysts view the upcoming release as a significant chapter in Minho’s ongoing maturation as a solo performer. Rather than relying solely on established pop tropes, “Make it Hot” seeks to reflect both his seasoned stage presence and a more nuanced artistic identity honed over nearly two decades in the spotlight.

Physical and digital preorders for “Make it Hot” opened Tuesday across major music retailers in Korea and around the world. With six new tracks set to arrive next month, fans are waiting to see how the release builds on his solo repertoire.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.