One year after its debut, boy band CORTIS has shattered records and established itself as one of the most compelling forces in modern K-pop.

Known affectionately as the "Young Creator Crew" for writing and producing its own music, videos and choreography, the five-member group — consisting of Martin, James, Joohoon, Seonghyun and Keonho — has enjoyed a meteoric rise. Its second EP, "GREENGREEN," spent 13 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 chart after entering at No. 3, marking the longest run for a boy group debuting in the past five years. Across all platforms, the band's 14-track catalog has amassed more than 1.1 billion Spotify streams.

Fresh off its sold-out North American tour, which wrapped in San Francisco on Sunday, CORTIS sat down via its agency, BigHit Music, to look back on a landmark year ahead of its "BIRTHDAY PARTY" anniversary concerts at Seoul's Hwajeong Gymnasium on Saturday and Sunday.

Q: How does it feel to mark your first anniversary?

Martin: Time has flown by so fast it hardly feels real. It’s been a year of growth both as an artist and as an individual. Navigating all these changes feels like swimming through heavy waves and coming out stronger. I’m deeply grateful to our fans, COER, as well as my bandmates and team.

James: Everything happened so quickly that the anniversary arrived before I even realized it. I am focused on working hard to repay all the love we’ve received over the past year.

Joohoon: When we first debuted, so much felt uncertain. Thanks to COER always believing in us, we filled this past year with wonderful memories. As we enter our second year, we’ll work hard to show an even more mature side.

Seonghyun: We accomplished so much in a year. Without our fans, this milestone wouldn't carry the same meaning. This is only the beginning.

Keonho: I don't usually track anniversaries closely, but this one means a lot because so many people took care of us and showed us love as we built CORTIS.

Q: Where have you seen the biggest personal or professional growth since debut?

Martin: Our stage presence. Performing at Lollapalooza Chicago and during our "PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN" tour made me realize that connecting with a live audience is why I do this.

James: Lollapalooza was a turning point for me. It was the first performance where I felt I had full control over my state of mind on stage, balancing instinct and focus.

Seonghyun: Compared to our very first stage, I feel we’ve grown immensely. At first, I didn't even know where the cameras were or what facial expressions to make. Now, I’m learning how to own the space.

Keonho: With every activity, I keep reflecting on why I stand on stage. On a practical note, I’m still growing physically — my voice and height have subtle changes recorded in our photos and videos over the year.

Q: Looking ahead, what goals or dreams do you hope to pursue next?

CORTIS: We want to keep expanding our limits to become better human beings and stronger artists. We hope to continue evolving our sound and eventually hold tours in arenas and stadiums to connect with even more COER around the world.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.