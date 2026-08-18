A young fan battling cancer received an unforgettable surprise at a BTS concert in Texas when Jimin stepped toward the audience, embraced her and gave her a gentle kiss on the cheek.

BTS held a concert on its "ARIRANG" world tour in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday (local time), with a group of children with serious illnesses among those invited to attend the show.

During the concert, Jimin walked toward the audience and approached Olivya, a pediatric cancer patient. After making eye contact with her, the BTS member warmly embraced the young fan before giving her a light kiss on the cheek.

Overjoyed by the unexpected interaction, Olivya exclaimed, "I got a kiss!" as she celebrated the moment.

The encounter was shared Monday on the official social media account of Heroes for Children, a U.S. nonprofit organization that supports children with cancer and their families.

The organization had arranged for Olivya and other children to attend the BTS concert.

"For a child who has faced some incredibly difficult moments, Jimin gave Olivya a moment filled with joy, love and pure happiness,” the organization said, adding that it is “a memory she and her family will carry with them forever.”

In line with the response to Olivya's story, the nonprofit launched a $50,000 fundraising campaign for children and families facing childhood cancer in Texas. ARMY, BTS' fandom, donated to the organization, exceeding the initial goal and raising $50,923.87 in less than a day.

The touching interaction quickly drew attention online, with Jimin's spontaneous gesture giving the young fan an especially memorable moment during her night at the BTS concert.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.