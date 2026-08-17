K-pop band Stray Kids has landed atop the Billboard 200 with its new EP "This & That," the group's ninth No. 1 on the main chart, Billboard said.

Billboard said in a chart preview published Sunday (U.S. time) that Stray Kids now has the second-most No. 1 albums among groups in Billboard 200 history, behind only the Beatles and tied with the Rolling Stones.

Stray Kids was already the only K-pop group to have topped the chart eight times, and the latest feat extended the group's own record.

"This & That," the group's 10th EP, consists of eight tracks led by the hip-hop-based, groovy title track of the same name, which the band said emphasizes a "chill" and "cool" mood.

All eight tracks were produced by its in-house team 3Racha, made up of members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han.