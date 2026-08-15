BLACKPINK's Lisa has apologized to fans over the group's 10th anniversary event, which drew criticism over its organization and limited scale.

"It's been almost a week since our 10th anniversary," Lisa said Friday on a fan communication platform, referring to the anniversary celebrations that sparked complaints among fans.

"There have been some matters that have been circulating online. It makes me sad and I'm truly sorry about how things turned out," she said. "I can’t even imagine how sad this must have been because I was too."

"It was supposed to be a special moment and a time of celebration for all of us," she said, expressing regret over how the anniversary unfolded.

"I'm not here to justify anything or make a point. I just wanted to honor the love and connection we shared. I'm truly grateful that we were able to come together," she said.

"I hope we can carry the love we shared with us moving forward. Thank you for always being there for us."

BLACKPINK held a fan event at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul's Yongsan District on Aug. 8 to mark the 10th anniversary of its debut.

The event was announced only two days in advance and drew criticism over the small number of fans invited — just 40 — as well as uncertainty over whether all four members would attend.

Despite speculation that some members might be absent, all four ultimately appeared at the event. Still, fans expressed disappointment that the celebration was too modest for one of K-pop's biggest girl groups, with a livestream lasting only about 10 minutes and the main event running for roughly 30 minutes.

Jisoo later apologized to fans, saying, "I think this anniversary is a day when I feel especially sorry. My heart feels heavy because so many BLINKs are upset." BLINKs refers to the official fandom of BLACKPINK.

Rosé also apologized, saying, "I think I had a lot of regrets as we marked our 10th anniversary. It wasn't that I didn't understand how the fans felt. Rather, I related to those feelings so much that it took me some time to figure out what to say first."

She added, "I feel heavyhearted because I think I made you feel even more alone during that time."

With Lisa joining Jisoo and Rosé in apologizing to fans, three members have now publicly addressed the disappointment surrounding the anniversary.

Separately, Lisa has recently been caught up in dating rumors involving Thai actor Blue Pongtiwat. Neither side has commented on the speculation.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.