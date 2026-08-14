NewJeans' Haerin graces magazine cover in 1st project since returning to Ador

Haerin of NewJeans appeared on the cover of a magazine, marking her first individual activity since returning to music label Ador.

Marie Claire Korea uploaded photos of Haerin gracing the cover of its September issue to its social media accounts Friday.

Her appearance had been teased earlier, when the magazine uploaded partially obscured photos of her with the caption, “The girl you’ve missed so much—a bit like a bunny, a bit like a cat.” The teaser also included a voice message from Haerin asking, “Ready to have a stylish day?”

The photos showed Haerin exuding a more mature air as she looked into the camera while holding perfume, lipstick or a rose. Her trademark large eyes and high-bridged nose stood out even in the close-up shots.

When content celebrating NewJeans’ 4th debut anniversary was released last month, Haerin’s distinctive canine tooth, which has long been considered one of her charming features, appeared less pronounced, leading some fans to suspect that she had gotten dental veneers. In the latest photo spread, however, Haerin’s endearing visuals remained as striking as ever.

Her appearance in the fashion magazine also reminded fans of Haerin's long-standing relationship with the luxury fashion house, for which she continued to serve as an ambassador even after the group suspended all activities. With Haerin leading the way, attention is now turning to whether the other members will also begin resuming their individual activities.

Following NewJeans’ legal dispute with ADOR, Hanni, Haerin, and Hyein confirmed their return to the agency, while Minji remains in discussions over whether to return. Last month, the group released the first official content in about a year and four months, attracting attention.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.