Gunil leaves Xdinary Heroes after leaked audio controversy

Gunil has left Xdinary Heroes after acknowledging he made inappropriate remarks about fans in a leaked recording. JYP Entertainment terminated his exclusive contract and announced the band will continue as a five-member group.

In a statement posted Thursday on a fan community platform, the former leader and drummer apologized for the controversy. However, he emphasized his remarks were directed at individuals he accused of harassment and invasion of privacy, rather than genuine fans.

JYP Entertainment said it mutually agreed to terminate the contract after holding extensive discussions and recognizing the seriousness of the matter.

Gunil said while he had wanted to remain in the band and keep the six-member group together, he ultimately accepted the company's decision.

The departure follows allegations in an online post by a person claiming to be his former girlfriend. The user posted an audio recording she said supported the claims. Gunil confirmed the user was someone he met through an acquaintance and dated for approximately two weeks. He also acknowledged it was his voice on the recording.

Gunil cited concerns about his music and exhaustion from malicious online comments in explaining his comments. He alleged "sasaeng," a Korean term for obsessive fans who invade celebrities' privacy, broke into the band's dorm early this year and attached a location tracker to his personal vehicle. He said he became emotionally overwhelmed following malicious posts after a concert at Inspire Arena in June.

This strain led him to vent to someone who barely knew him, during which he used harsh and inappropriate language.

Gunil's absence immediately disrupted the band's schedule. Xdinary Heroes was scheduled to perform at the Japanese music festival Summer Sonic 2026 in Tokyo on Friday and Osaka on Sunday. However, following Gunil's departure, the festival appearances were canceled. The band is also scheduled to appear at the Sound Planet Festival 2026 on Sept. 6, and hold its third official fan meeting from Sept. 18 to 20.

Xdinary Heroes debuted in 2021. Gunil, a graduate of Berklee College of Music, served as the band's drummer and leader until his exit from the band.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.