TWICE's Chaeyoung to leave JYP, vows to continue group activities

Chaeyoung of K-pop girl group TWICE announced Thursday she will leave JYP Entertainment to pursue solo projects while confirming that she will continue group activities even after leaving the agency.

The 27-year-old singer said in a social media post that she wanted to inform fans first about her decision.

"I plan to build my own music activities in my 'Lil Fantasy' world," Chaeyoung said, referring to the title of her debut solo album released last year.

She thanked JYP staff and her fellow TWICE members for their support over the past 14 years.

Chaeyoung did not disclose details about her new agency, saying discussions were ongoing. She stressed, however, that her activities as a TWICE member would remain unchanged.

"I believe the reason I've received so much love is because of the time I've spent as TWICE, my roots," she said.

Her departure follows that of bandmate Jeongyeon, who recently signed with Varo Entertainment, the agency of her older sister, actress Gong Seung-yeon.

TWICE, one of K-pop's most successful girl groups, debuted in 2015 under JYP. The nine-member band has released multiple chart-topping albums and held world tours, contributing to the global spread of K-pop.

Members are currently negotiating contract renewals with JYP for both individual and group activities.