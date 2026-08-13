Mnet-born rock band Splayit turns survival show run into debut album

Splayit, the five-member K-rock band assembled through Mnet's global band-making survival show "Steal Heart Club," released its debut album "SPLAY : CHAPTER 01" Thursday, entering a local rock scene that has spent the past few years absorbing new arrivals at a steady clip.

The band consists of vocalist Yoonchan, drummer Eunbin, keyboardist and sub-vocalist Kyunguk, guitarist Aydn and bassist Eunchan. The name combines "splay" and "play it," a nod to the members' stated aim of spreading out their individual charms through music.

Hours before the debut album's drop at 6 p.m., the band played its first official stage at Ilchi Art Hall in Seoul's Gangnam District, where the members performed the album and spoke about their debut.

"When I first heard we were debuting, I thought the five of us would make our journey so much fun," Yoonchan said. "I could see a clear concept and real synergy, so I was excited. I'm grateful to the fans and the staff who got us to this moment."

Aydn said the name fit before it was even chosen.

"It suited the kind of music we make and the ambitious direction we're heading, which is why it beat the other candidates," he said.

Lead track "Last bus" sets emotional storytelling over bright, uptempo band instrumentation, sketching a page from a youth the band describes as free and luminous.

The song was written, composed, arranged and produced by Green Bottle Headquarters, the production team led by singer-songwriter Lee Mu-jin.

"'Last bus' holds the shining moments of youth," Kyunguk said. "We tried to carry those feelings warmly but without overplaying them, so anyone can feel the flutter of a time they've already passed through."

Yoonchan said learning who had written the track doubled the excitement of debuting.

"It's such a good song that I thought we had to work hard to do it justice," he said.

Lee's team also left the band with advice.

"They told us that to be an artist people remember, you need your own color," Kyunguk said. "They said they hoped we'd have a sound and a sensibility no one could imitate, so we spent time looking for that."

The three-track album's double lead track "Domino" runs harder and faster, likening a single day to one domino falling toward the next and framing that as a message of hope for anyone still unsteady. All five members took part in the arrangement and performance.

"For 'Domino,' every member recorded vocals so fans could hear all of us," Aydn said. "Our youngest, Eunchan, sounds especially cute on his part, and that one stuck with me."

The album closes with "Celebration," a cheering song built on the same bright, open band sound.

Asked where the group wants to go from here, Yoonchan kept it simple.

"I want us to be a band whose music gives people strength at the end of a tiring day," he said. "Music you like more the longer you listen to it, that settles into fans' daily lives, and eventually earns recognition beyond Korea."