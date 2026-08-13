Nearly half of Korean idol groups vanish within three years of debut, and only 3.55 percent ever sell 300,000 copies of a one album, an analysis of K-pop acts over the past three decades showed.

The findings confirmed that while the K-pop industry has gone global, its rewards have narrowed to only a handful of names.

The study was published late last month in the Journal of Korea Entertainment Industry Association by Kim Jeong-seop, a professor at the Graduate School of Cultural Industry & Arts at Sungshin Women's University.

It covers all 1,182 groups registered with the Korea Popmusic Industry Association that debuted between 1996, the year boy band H.O.T. set the template for modern idol production, and the end of 2025. Soloists and coed acts were excluded, leaving 588 girl groups and 594 boy groups, with an average of 39.4 debuts a year.

Ninety-seven groups, or 8.21 percent, have sold more than 100,000 copies of an album, the threshold at which a working fandom is generally considered to have formed.

A total of 42 cleared 300,000, the figure the industry uses as the break-even point on production and marketing costs. Nineteen, or 1.61 percent, reached 1 million.

Only eight K-pop acts have exceeded 10 million in total cumulative album sales — BTS, Seventeen, Stray Kids, EXO, TWICE, NCT, Tomorrow X Together and ENHYPEN — accounting for just 0.68 percent of all the groups analyzed.

Survival curves are nearly as steep. Groups stay active for 4.12 years on average, or 58.9 percent of the seven-year ceiling of most entertainment labels' first exclusive contracts.

One year after debut, 87.99 percent were still active, but the ratio fell to 55.03 percent after three years, 36.62 percent after five, 26.14 percent after seven and 17.92 percent after 10. Roughly 82 percent were gone within a decade.

The gap between boy and girl groups is stark. Boy bands last 5.11 years on average against 3.13 years for girl groups. The study attributed the gap to the fact that boy groups tend to secure audiences that repeatedly buy albums, concert tickets and merchandise, while girl groups have depended more on more general public recognition, streaming revenue and event bookings.

Debut timing mattered, too. Groups that launched between 2006 and 2010 fared best, with 72.34 percent surviving after three years and 32.98 percent reaching 10 years. That period combined a settled digital music market, expanding fandom spending and fresh capital flowing into agencies. After 2011, a surge in debuts and rising costs of overseas expansion sharpened competition again.

Kim called for long-term development systems, reentry routes for acts that fail once, shared studios and venues for smaller agencies, as well as stronger financing support.