BLACKPINK's Rosé has apologized to fans following the group's 10th anniversary event, saying she was "deeply sorry" that the celebration may have left them feeling "even more alone."

Her message came after fellow member Jisoo also addressed fans amid criticism surrounding the scale and organization of the highly anticipated anniversary event.

Rosé posted a lengthy message on her official channel Tuesday, three days after BLACKPINK held an event marking the 10th anniversary of its debut.

"I had a lot on my mind over the past few days, so I wasn't able to write sooner," Rosé said. "I think I was left with a lot of disappointment as we marked our 10th anniversary. It wasn't because I couldn't understand how our fans felt. If anything, I could relate to those feelings, and it took me some time to figure out where to begin."

She apologized for taking time to address the controversy, saying, "I feel heavyhearted because I think I made you feel even more alone in the meantime."

"The 10 years that I've spent growing up alongside BLINK, cherishing one another and walking together, mean so much to me, and more than anything, I wanted us to celebrate together," she said, referring to the group's official fandom. "I wanted Aug. 8, at least, to be a day when all of us could smile and be happy, but things didn't turn out the way I had hoped, and I'm deeply sorry."

Rosé also thanked fans who came to the event despite the hot weather and said she was happy to see them again after a long time.

"I was so grateful, and overwhelmingly happy, that over these 10 years we have received so much love and built a relationship in which we can give love to one another," she said, recalling the anniversary event.

Rosé said the emotions hit her only after she returned home alone.

"It wasn't until I got home by myself that all those emotions suddenly came rushing in," she said. "I'm sorry this message came a little late because I needed time to collect myself and couldn't bring myself to speak about it more easily."

She ended her message by looking ahead to BLACKPINK's future with its fans.

"It was supposed to be an anniversary for BLACKPINK, who have worked so hard for 10 years, and for BLINK, who have given us so much love," she said. "Although all of us were left with some disappointment, I sincerely want to congratulate us once again. Let's make many more wonderful memories together."

BLACKPINK held its 10th anniversary event at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul's Yongsan District on Saturday.

Despite the significance of the milestone for one of K-pop's biggest groups, the event faced criticism over its relatively small scale as well as earlier uncertainty over whether all four members would attend.

All four members ultimately appeared, but the main event lasted only about 30 minutes, leaving some fans disappointed.

Jisoo also apologized to fans following the event. After she was seen shedding tears while reading letters from fans, speculation emerged online over what had prompted her emotional reaction.

Jisoo later pushed back against the speculation, saying, "I know it may be frustrating, but this was our 10th anniversary, something we should have celebrated together. More than anything, I hope there will be no more negative talk or baseless speculation that keeps snowballing."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.