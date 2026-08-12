BLACKPINK's Lisa has found herself at the center of fresh dating rumors involving Thai actor Blue Pongtiwat, just as speculation grows that she may have parted ways with LVMH heir Frederic Arnault.

The latest rumors have spread among some online users, who claim Lisa and Pongtiwat — known to be friends — have spent time together in Thailand as well as Hong Kong and Japan. There have also been claims that the two have attended family birthday celebrations together.

The speculation comes amid renewed questions about Lisa's relationship with Arnault, whom she has been romantically linked to since 2023.

In June, a U.S. fashion magazine reported that the two appeared to have separated. The publication also said a representative for Lisa had asked ahead of an interview that questions about her romantic relationships and private life be avoided.

Lisa and Arnault have never publicly confirmed a relationship. However, the two have been spotted together on multiple occasions, while reports that Lisa traveled with members of Arnault's family previously fueled speculation that their relationship had become serious, with even marriage rumors emerging.

Breakup speculation had already surfaced in March after Arnault was not seen at Lisa's 29th birthday party.

It was that same celebration that has now become part of the latest dating speculation, as Pongtiwat attended the party.

Lisa shared photos from the occasion with the message, "The last of my 20s with my favorite people."

Pongtiwat later posted several photos on his channel showing himself posing closely with Lisa on a beach.

The Thai actor has also attracted attention after being described by some online users as "Thailand's Cha Eun-woo," referring to the Korean singer and actor famous for his looks. It is unclear, however, how widely the nickname is used in Thailand.

Neither Lisa nor Pongtiwat has confirmed a romantic relationship, and the claims circulating online remain a speculation.

With Lisa once again drawing attention over her private life, global fans are watching to see whether she will address the latest rumors.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.