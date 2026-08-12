BTS' 'ARIRANG' remains on Billboard 200 for 20th consecutive week

K-pop supergroup BTS has remained on Billboard's main albums and singles charts for 20 consecutive weeks with its fifth studio album "ARIRANG."

The album ranked No. 14 on the Billboard 200, while its lead track "Swim" placed No. 91 on the Billboard Hot 100, according to this week's charts unveiled Tuesday (U.S. time).

The song's 20-week run ties the record set by the band's 2021 megahit "Butter" for the group's longest-charting song on the Hot 100.

The original soundtrack of Netflix's hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" ranked No. 33 on the Billboard 200 while K-pop rookie group Cortis' "GreenGreen" climbed 75 places to No. 39. Girl group KATSEYE's "Beautiful Chaos" and "SIS (Soft Is Strong)" ranked No. 123 and No. 168, respectively.

On the Hot 100, BLACKPINK's Jennie ranked No. 8 for "Dracula," her collaboration single with Australian act Tame Impala. KATSEYE's "Animal" placed No. 35, while "Iconic by Mistake," a collaboration involving KATSEYE, LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT ranked No. 88.