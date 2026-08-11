Spotify is returning to Seoul’s trendsetting Seongsu neighborhood next month for its fifth annual Spotify House, mounting its largest physical footprint in Korea to date. The four-day pop-up event signals the streaming platform's ongoing push to convert digital listening habits into real-world cultural moments within one of global pop music's most dynamic epicenters.

Running Sept. 10–13 at Anderson C — a sprawling vintage-furniture gallery turned high-concept event space in Seongdong District — the gathering will combine three themed nights of live performances with immersive fan programming. As streaming services increasingly compete beyond the screen, the activation underscores how platform-led live events have become vital tools for deepening audience engagement and driving artist discovery.

The music showcase opens Sept. 10 with an Electronic x K-pop crossover featuring American producer Diplo alongside rising acts RIIZE, RESCENE and Yves. The inclusion of RIIZE carries particular weight: The group is the first boy band tapped for Spotify RADAR Korea, the platform's global emerging-artist initiative designed to launch local acts onto international playlists.

Indie rock will take over the venue on Sept. 11, anchored by a formidable bill of critical favorites and festival staples, including JANNABI, HYUKOH, Silica Gel, KARDI and Spotify RADAR alum, can't be blue. The final concert night, Sept. 12, will pivot strictly to hip-hop, featuring influential veterans Dynamicduo and The Quiett alongside HAON, NOWIMYOUNG and Raf Sandou.

The pop-up will then extend into a concert-free fourth day on Sept. 13, opening the gallery entirely to interactive installations, multimedia experiences and curated fan activities. While Spotify has kept specific details of the daytime programming under wraps, representatives noted that visitors should expect unannounced guest appearances and exclusive collaborations unique to the Seoul stop.

"Spotify House Seoul is built around the way fans experience music today," said John Han, head of music at Spotify Korea. "Whether you're here for Diplo, Dynamicduo or RIIZE, we want every fan to discover something new — whether that's a new artist, a new genre or a new side of the music they already love. That's what Spotify has always been about, and Spotify House Seoul lets us bring that experience into the real world."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.