MONSTA X is gearing up for its next era, confirming a Sept. 4 release for its new mini album, “The Phase” — the group’s first Korean comeback in nearly a year. The announcement marks the 11th year together for the veteran act as it navigates a competitive industry landscape where few boy bands maintain both global longevity and narrative continuity.

Starship Entertainment kicked off the campaign by publishing a schedule across the group’s official social media channels, mapping out a sequence of teasers. The promotional timeline begins with a run of story trailers designed to drop narrative clues before a full-length trailer debuts Monday. Concept photos will follow in structured waves starting Wednesday and Thursday, with additional drops scheduled for Aug. 17, Aug. 18, Aug. 21, and Aug. 22 and a mood sampler Saturday. A final music video teaser will arrive Sept. 1, followed by a full album preview on Sept. 3.

“The Phase” drops at 6 p.m. on Sept. 4. The mini album extends the high-concept lore introduced in MONSTA X's recent coming-soon teaser, picking up the storyline after the members crossed into a new dimension during their 2026 world tour, “The X: Nexus.” Over the past decade, MONSTA X has built a distinct identity around aggressive, performance-heavy tracks and complex sci-fi worldbuilding, setting themselves apart from the more traditional pop formulations of their peers.

While the individual members have maintained an active presence in recent months through world tour stops, festivals and solo releases, “The Phase” reunites the full band to launch its next collective chapter. According to Starship Entertainment, the project will showcase an expanded musical range and mature performance style while advancing the long-running storyline that has anchored the group’s identity since its 2015 debut. With the countdown now underway, industry attention is turning to how the group will redefine its signature sound.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.