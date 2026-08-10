Three more members of Seventeen are set to begin their mandatory military service, with Seungkwan and Dino enlisting together in an Army military band and Mingyu beginning alternative service in September.

Pledis Entertainment said Monday through fan platform Weverse that Seungkwan and Dino will enlist on Oct. 26.

"Seungkwan and Dino are scheduled to enlist in the Army military band on Oct. 26," the agency said, confirming that the two members will begin their service on the same day.

Mingyu, meanwhile, will begin fulfilling his military service obligation on Sept. 10 through alternative service.

South Korea requires most able-bodied men to complete mandatory military service, meaning enlistments can temporarily reshape the activities of K-pop groups with multiple Korean male members.

According to Pledis Entertainment, all three members will participate in their scheduled official activities until their respective service begins. No separate official events will be held on the days they report for duty.

"All three members will be unable to participate in Seventeen's activities after beginning their service, but they will continue to connect with CARAT through various content prepared in advance," the agency said.

"We ask for your continued love and support so that Mingyu, Seungkwan and Dino can faithfully fulfill their military duties and return in good health," it said.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.