From 'BTS Boulevard' to US governor's praise: BTS sweeps N. America on 'ARIRANG' tour

As its ongoing "ARIRANG" world tour sweeps across North America, Korean boy group BTS is capturing more than just enthusiastic crowds — It is inspiring local governments to roll out the red carpet with a series of high-profile official tributes.

Toronto City Council has recently approved a plan to temporarily co-name a stretch of Yonge Street in the city's North York district as "BTS Boulevard" from Aug. 21 to Sept. 23, ahead of the group's concerts there from Aug. 22-23. The council also plans to ask the city to proclaim the concert dates "BTS Weekend."

A BigHit Music official said Toronto had contacted the agency to seek approval for the use of BTS' intellectual property in connection with the street naming and the weekend proclamation.

BTS is touring North America after completing European dates in cities including London, Paris and Munich. The group is scheduled to perform at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Aug. 10 and 11, AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Aug. 15 and 16, and Rogers Stadium in Toronto on Aug. 22 and 23.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, whose state includes Baltimore, welcomed the group in a video posted Sunday (U.S. time) on social media.

"Seven guys with one mission — bringing the world together and transcending cultural, geographical and language barriers. That's pretty dope!," Moore said.

He named the seven members individually — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — before saying, "Welcome to Baltimore, y'all. And to every member of the BTS ARMY: let's make some noise!"

The video included Korean subtitles as well as English captions.

BTS began its "ARIRANG" world tour at Goyang Stadium in the northwestern suburbs of Seoul in April. The tour follows a hiatus of more than three years from group activities while all seven members completed their mandatory military service in Korea.

The group has also received official welcome elsewhere. In Mexico City, President Claudia Sheinbaum presented commemorative plaques to the members, while French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife attended a concert in Paris. El Paso County, Texas, presented BTS with an "Estimado Amigo" (Dear Friend) award and proclaimed the day of the group's concert "El Paso BTS Weekend."