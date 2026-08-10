EVAN's debut EP 'Death of Me' arrives Sept. 7

Solo artist EVAN, formerly known as Heeseung of the boy group ENHYPEN, is set to release his first extended play, "DEATH OF ME," Sept. 7, his agency Belift Lab said Monday. The upcoming EP marks his first return since debuting his solo digital single, Ride or Die, just two months ago.

Belift Lab, a subsidiary under Hybe that continues to manage ENHYPEN, confirmed that EVAN once again took a hands-on role in producing the album from start to finish. Building on the creative autonomy of his debut single, the new project channels candid reflections on his inner self alongside a firm resolve for his future, translating those personal themes into a rich, multifaceted sound.

EVAN parted ways with ENHYPEN in March to forge an independent artistic path while remaining under Belift Lab. Rebranding under his childhood moniker rather than his birth name, Lee Hee-seung, the singer allowed ENHYPEN to transition into a six-member line-up while he established a distinct solo identity.

His initial solo offering, "Ride or Die," proved his global appeal by topping iTunes Top Songs charts in nine countries and regions. It also claimed the number-one spot on Tencent Music’s weekly Korea chart in China, while its accompanying music video surged up YouTube’s global daily trending charts.

Pre-orders for "DEATH OF ME" officially opened Monday at 11 a.m. KST. On the day of the release, EVAN will inaugurate his new era with a debut showcase at Kyung Hee University's Grand Peace Hall in Seoul at 7 p.m.

Before the EP drops, EVAN will embark on an international promotional tour. His schedule includes an appearance at the Grammy Museum’s "Spotlight" series in Los Angeles on Aug. 14, followed by a performance at KCON LA on Aug. 16. He will then head to Hong Kong for the 2026 TIMA awards on Aug. 23 before returning to Korea for the 2026 K World Dream Awards on Aug. 27.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.