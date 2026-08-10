ENHYPEN electrifies Busan with live premiere of 'Bloody Paradise'

ENHYPEN brought its comeback momentum to Busan over the weekend, unveiling its new title track “Bloody Paradise” for the first time before a roaring home crowd.

The six-member group performed for 160 minutes Saturday and Sunday at Sajik Indoor Gymnasium, powering through 28 songs during its “ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR ‘BLOOD SAGA’ IN BUSAN.”

The concert, held about two weeks before the release of the group’s eighth mini album, “THE SIN : BLISS,” reached its peak with the first performance of “Bloody Paradise.”

Built around Brazilian funk rhythms, the song paired a driving beat with the group’s sharp, kinetic choreography, drawing an especially loud response from fans.

On the first night, fans erupted at the song’s debut, while the second night brought a full-throated singalong just a day after its first public performance.

The set moved through a tightly constructed narrative rather than simply stacking songs, following the group’s dark fantasy storyline of breaking through forces that stand between the members and their fans.

ENHYPEN opened with “Knife” before moving through “Daydream,” “Outside” and “Brought The Heat Back,” then driving the crowd higher with “Paranormal,” “Go Big or Go Home” and “Future Perfect (Pass the MIC).”

“Drunk-Dazed” and “Bite Me” added darker turns to a set designed to keep the intensity rising until the final moments.

“We are grateful to ENGENE because it feels like all the members are leaving with even better memories than we expected,” ENHYPEN said near the end of the concert.

The group also said it would show “the most confident and coolest” side of itself during the upcoming promotion and would carry the energy from Busan into its comeback.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.