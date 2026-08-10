BLACKPINK's Jisoo explains tears at 10th anniversary to stop rumors

BLACKPINK member and actor Jisoo addressed the speculation surrounding her tears at a fan event marking the group’s 10th anniversary, asking fans to stop spreading baseless rumors.

Jisoo posted a lengthy message on an online fan platform Sunday.

"I think many people were surprised because I cried yesterday," Jisoo said, referring to the anniversary event. "I am a human too. Believe it or not, I'm not a robot."

She described the tense atmosphere surrounding the event.

"Because finding the boundary between words I want to say, words I can say, words I am allowed to say and words I don't necessarily have to say is difficult, it seems it was hard for everyone to speak openly yesterday," she said.

Pushing back against rumors of discord, she emphasized her affection for the group.

"I just wanted to say that all four of us love everyone so, so, so much," Jisoo said, adding that the members deeply value their fans and one another.

She rejected attempts to interpret her emotional display.

"I hope you don't read too much into my tears. I just want to say I was moved by a mix of emotions about us being together for 10 years," she said. "Since I cried for the first time in a place where I could be seen, was I the one who was most sincere and upset this time? I don't think so. Just because I didn't cry during the tour doesn't mean I wasn't moved."

She closed her message by urging fans to focus on celebrating the milestone.

"Misunderstandings and disappointment arise from not talking," she said. "It might be frustrating, but on our 10th anniversary that we should have celebrated with each other, I strongly hope that no more negative talk or endless speculation surface."

BLACKPINK held a meet-and-greet event marking its 10th anniversary at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul's Yongsan District on Saturday. However, some fans expressed disappointment over poor organization before and after the event. The frustration was compounded by early rumors that some members might be absent, though all four ultimately attended the gathering.

With fans' initial disappointment lingering, Jisoo shedding tears at the event fueled online speculation regarding the relationships among the members. In response, she directly explained her emotions to guard against further misinterpretation.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.



