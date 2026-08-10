K-pop idol group BIGBANG will release a new digital single on Aug. 19 to mark the 20th anniversary of its debut, its agency YG Entertainment said Monday.

The song, titled "BiiiG", will be the group's first new release in four years and four months, following "Still Life" in April 2022.

"'BiiiG' is the song that most clearly shows BIGBANG's present as it marks its 20th debut anniversary," the agency said. "We hope you look forward to another musical spectrum from BIGBANG, which has built its own musical world over many years."

BIGBANG debuted in 2006 and became one of the leading groups of second-generation K-pop, producing hits including "Lies", "Last Farewell", "Haru Haru", "Fantastic Baby" and "Bang Bang Bang."

The group will launch its new world tour, "XX: Cosmos," at Goyang Stadium in Goyang in the northwestern suburbs of Seoul from Aug. 21 to 23. The tour will include 33 shows in 19 cities across North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia.