From BIGBANG to BLACKPINK: The man behind YG's viral performance videos

Executive producer Yang Hyun-suk of YG Entertainment centers his production on the fundamentals of music and performance.

YG Entertainment has released approximately 170 performance and dance practice videos to date. Of these, 69 are categorized as official performance videos, generating a combined 7 billion views. Yang directly oversaw all these projects from initial planning to choreography and final video editing.

Performance is a core element that defines an artist's identity alongside music in K-pop. While conventional dance practice videos primarily document stage formations and movement, YG’s performance videos use dynamic editing to highlight the choreography’s distinctive appeal. Observers say this approach elevates choreography into a standalone visual medium, capturing angles and movements that are difficult to fit entirely into standard music videos.

Yang's production decisions and persistence fueled this success. Even as short-form content became dominant, the company recognized the global expansion of YouTube early in BLACKPINK’s career and invested heavily in developing the "performance video" format.

Recognized as one of the most successful dancers, Yang built his reputation from a young age. He debuted in 1992 as a member of the influential trio Seo Taiji and Boys, enjoying nationwide popularity for about four years. The group's success resulted from the creative chemistry between Seo Taiji’s musicianship and Yang’s choreographic sensibility.

Though little known, Yang created the choreography for all four studio albums released by Seo Taiji and Boys. Because he preferred not to take public credit, this fact remained an open secret among company insiders and members of the dance community.

Artists at the agency benefited from his dance background since YG Entertainment was founded about 30 years ago. Yang personally created the choreography for BIGBANG’s early hits "Lies" and "Last Farewell," as well as 2NE1’s debut track "Fire."

As production duties expanded, Yang shifted his approach starting with BLACKPINK’s debut. He began commissioning dance routines from prominent international choreographers, selecting his preferred elements and modifying them. He continued to direct the overall production of these choreography videos, supervising stage set concepts, conducting on-site dance adjustments and personally editing all videos to ensure a cohesive visual and musical style.

This production method became fully established through BLACKPINK. The group’s ensemble and solo performance videos drew enthusiastic responses from global fans, generating hundreds of millions of views. This viewership helped BLACKPINK exceed 100 million YouTube subscribers recently, proving that YG’s performance-centered production model is highly competitive in the global market.

"Perfecting performances that best harmonize with the music is YG’s production philosophy," the agency said in a statement. "We will continuously explore ways to produce high-quality content for current acts TREASURE and BABYMONSTER, as well as future rookie artists".

Expectations are high for the polished music and performances that YG Entertainment artists will deliver this year.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.