BLACKPINK's 10th anniversary event sparks backlash as only 40 fans invited

BLACKPINK finally unveiled plans to celebrate its 10th debut anniversary, but instead of excitement, the announcement has fueled frustration among fans over what many see as limited access and restrictive eligibility rules.

On Thursday, the K-pop group's agency shared a notice through fan platform Weverse announcing a special event to thank fans for supporting BLACKPINK over the past decade. The event is scheduled for Saturday, the group's official debut anniversary.

However, the announcement revealed few details. The exact time and venue were not disclosed publicly, with organizers saying the location would only be shared with selected attendees. Only 40 fans will be invited.

The limited scale of the event quickly drew criticism online. Fans questioned why such a milestone celebration would be restricted to just 40 participants and why applications were accepted exclusively through Weverse, a platform where the members have had little activity over the past year.

Another major point of contention involved eligibility. Only fans who had purchased a Weverse membership by July 31 could apply.

Many fans said they chose not to renew their memberships because BLACKPINK had not held a Weverse Live broadcast since 2024 and had rarely posted on the platform over the past year. Some also pointed out that membership enrollment had remained open throughout ticket presales for the group's world tour, arguing that the same policy should have applied to the anniversary event.

The announcement also said that the attendance of the BLACKPINK members would depend on their respective schedules, prompting further disappointment. Some fans argued that the possibility of absent members undermines the significance of a 10th anniversary celebration and raises questions about scheduling priorities.

Debuting in 2016, BLACKPINK rose to global fame with hits including "Whistle," "Boombayah," "Playing with Fire," "As If It's Your Last" and "Shut Down." Beyond their success as a group, all four members have established solo careers and appeared on major international charts, including Billboard.

Although all BLACKPINK members renewed their group contract with YG Entertainment in 2023, fans say opportunities to see the members together outside of album promotions and world tours have been rare.

For the group's eighth anniversary in 2024, BLACKPINK held a livestream and a red carpet event ahead of the release of the concert film "BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR 'BORN PINK' IN CINEMAS." Those remain among the few full-group anniversary activities in recent years. No major anniversary event was held for the group's ninth debut anniversary last year.

Fans have also noted that BLACKPINK has not hosted a fan meeting since its first one in 2019, unlike fellow veteran K-pop girl groups such as TWICE and Red Velvet, which have continued to organize fan meetings on a regular basis.

With expectations running high for the group's 10th anniversary, many fans said the last-minute announcement — released just two days before the milestone — only deepened their disappointment.

Attention is now turning to whether BLACKPINK or YG Entertainment will unveil additional content on Saturday that can celebrate the anniversary with the group's global fanbase beyond the 40 invited attendees.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.