BLACKPINK marks 10th anniversary with National Museum heritage collection

K-pop powerhouse girl group BLACKPINK is set to release a merchandise line created with MU:DS, the official goods brand of Korea's national museums, to celebrate the group's 10th debut anniversary, according to YG Plus, Wednesday.

The BLACKPINK HERITAGE COLLECTION, comprising seven items, draws inspiration from the "jeogui wonbon," a garment pattern for an empress's ceremonial robe housed at the National Museum of Korea (NMK). Painted on traditional "hanji" paper, the pattern features 12 rows of pheasant motifs symbolizing the empress, alongside plum blossom designs representing the imperial household of the Korean Empire.

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Developed under the slogan "Heritage, Where Time Becomes Value," the collection "reinterprets the royal motifs through the group's visual identity, presenting itself as a branding project rather than conventional artist merchandise," according to YG Plus.

The items go on display Saturday at the merch shop inside the museum's permanent exhibition hall, with preorders opening the same day on YG SELECT's online stores in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese. Online orders are scheduled to ship from September.

Saturday also marks a decade since the four-piece girl group debuted with double title tracks "Whistle" and "Boombayah" on Aug. 8, 2016.

The launch follows the group's partnership with the NMK and Spotify in February, held ahead of the release of its third EP "DEADLINE." That project, the first large-scale museum collaboration by a K-pop act, illuminated the museum in pink and featured the four members as audio docents for eight artifacts.