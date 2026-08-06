Stray Kids members Hyunjin and Felix drew attention with sharply contrasting takes on the classic black suit, proving why they are widely regarded by fans as two of the group's standout visuals.

The pair appeared Thursday at the Conrad Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District for a press conference celebrating the release of Stray Kids' new mini album, “THIS & THAT.” Although both wore black formal attire, their distinct styling created dramatically different impressions, prompting a barrage of camera flashes from attending media.

Hyunjin opted for a satin double-breasted jacket with a subtle sheen, paired with flowing trousers that accentuated his tall frame. A deep neckline layered with necklaces, combined with his long black mullet, completed a dark, dreamy look that highlighted the fashion-forward image he has become known for.

Felix, by contrast, embraced understated elegance with a minimalist single-breasted jacket featuring satin lapels. The clean silhouette and tailored slacks emphasized a refined aesthetic, while his signature blond hair and fair complexion created a striking contrast against the all-black ensemble.





Both members elevated their outfits with carefully chosen accessories, including earrings, necklaces and rings. Their relaxed poses and confident expressions reflected the ease of veteran idols, keeping photographers' shutters clicking throughout the event.





While Hyunjin projected intense charisma, Felix showcased a softer, more graceful charm. Their contrasting interpretations of the same dress code underscored the duo's distinct appeal and heightened anticipation for Stray Kids' latest comeback with “THIS & THAT.”

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.