BLACKPINK marks decade of rewriting K-pop's global playbook

When K-pop girl group BLACKPINK debuted on Aug. 8, 2016, with the double lead tracks "Whistle" and "Boombayah," the quartet arrived under the weight of expectations as YG Entertainment's first girl group since 2NE1.

Ten years later, as the group celebrates its anniversary Saturday, that debut reads less like the launch of another idol act and more like the starting point of a structural shift in how K-pop meets the world.

BLACKPINK's significance within K-pop rests on a simple distinction — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa were the first K-pop girl group to be consumed not as a regional phenomenon but as global pop.

The numbers built the case. With the 2022 studio album "Born Pink," the group topped both the Billboard 200 and the U.K. Official Albums Chart, a feat achieved among K-pop acts only by boy band BTS. It was the first Billboard 200 No. 1 by any girl group since Danity Kane in 2008, and the first simultaneous conquest of the two charts by a female pop group since Destiny's Child in 2001.

In 2023, BLACKPINK became the first K-pop act to headline Coachella, and the group later became the first artist in the world to surpass 100 million YouTube subscribers.

The group's first act was defined by relentless accumulation — the "girl crush" template that reshaped local girl group aesthetics, arena and stadium tours that made it the highest-grossing touring force among K-pop girl groups, and luxury ambassadorships with major designer brands — Chanel, Dior, Celine, Saint Laurent and more.

Shifting gears into 2nd chapter

The K-pop juggernaut's second act began with a gamble.

In December 2023, the four members signed a group contract with YG while declining individual deals, instead building their own bases — Jennie's Odd Atelier, Lisa's Lloud, Jisoo's Blissoo and Rose's move to The Black Label.

The wager was that four stronger solo artists would make a stronger group, and the results have been difficult to argue with.

Rosé and Bruno Mars' collaboration "APT." became a global syndrome and made her the first K-pop artist to win Song of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards. Jennie asserted her artistic identity with her first solo studio album, "Ruby," and has since taken multiple festival headliner slots, while her Tame Impala collaboration "Dracula" entered the Hot 100.

Jisoo widened her range with the EP "Amortage" and acting work, while Lisa proved her multihyphenate credentials with "Alter Ego," a role in HBO's "The White Lotus" and a performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

When the members reconvened for BLACKPINK's third mini album "DEADLINE" in February, their first full-group release in three years and five months, the solo detours registered as reinforcement rather than dilution. The album set a first-week sales record for a K-pop girl group with 1.77 million copies, and the lead track "GO," featuring collaborations with Chris Martin and producer Cirkut, delivered the group's 11th career Hot 100 entry.

That circulation between individual and collective is likely the clearest preview of BLACKPINK's next decade — four self-contained brands that periodically converge into something larger.

The anniversary itself reflects the group's expanded footprint, with a Heritage Collection created with the National Museum of Korea's merchandise brand MU:DS arriving on the anniversary date.

If the first 10 years proved a K-pop girl group could become a global standard, the next chapter will test how long four separate empires can keep choosing to share one name.