August is shaping up to be one of the year's most consequential months for K-pop, and not simply because of the volume of releases.

Beneath the summer comeback rush runs a set of stories the industry will be watching closely — major groups returning with reshaped lineups, veteran soloists reclaiming the spotlight and a fresh crop of rookies betting on the dog days of summer to break through.

Boy band Stray Kids returns Friday with the mini album "THIS & THAT," the JYP Entertainment group's first release since November's "DO IT" extended its unprecedented streak of Billboard 200 No. 1 debuts to eight. All eight tracks, including the self-titled lead single, were written by the group's in-house production trio 3RACHA, and the album arrives mid-stride in a new world tour that kicked off in Seoul in late July.

Sharing the date is indie rock band wave to earth, whose album "bad pieces" ends a two-year recording silence. With more than 7 million monthly Spotify listeners, the trio has quietly built one of the largest global audiences of any Korean act outside the idol system, making its return a notable counterweight in a month dominated by idol pop.

Also out Aug. 7 is "Hyper-Ego" from ARTMS, the Modhaus girl group formed by five former LOONA members, arriving after the group's longest gap between releases. Lead single "Born Stunner" was prereleased July 24 ahead of U.S. promotions, and the group will promote as four, with Haseul sitting out following shoulder surgery.

The global-facing story continues Aug. 14, when HYBE Labels and Geffen Records' multinational girl group KATSEYE drops its third EP, "WILD," fronted by the Ed Sheeran co-written single "Animal." The release follows "Beautiful Chaos," which reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200, and tests whether the group's crossover momentum can hold.

That same day, sEODo Band releases "One," its first full-length album and a summation of what it calls "Joseon pop," a self-coined genre that reworks pansori, Korea's traditional narrative singing, through contemporary pop and rock. A Seoul concert follows two days later.

The month's most closely watched storyline, however, may be the three-day stretch in late August when two major boy groups return with altered rosters.

K-pop boy group ENHYPEN releases its eighth EP, "THE SIN : BLISS," on Aug. 21, its first album as a six-piece following Heeseung's departure and the second chapter in its vampire-themed "THE SIN" series, led by the single "Bloody Paradise."

Three days later, NCT 127 returns with its seventh full-length album, "BLINGY," its first release in two years and the first since all seven members renewed their contracts with SM Entertainment in the group's 10th anniversary year. Five members will promote the record, with Doyoung and Jungwoo currently serving in the military.

Solo acts fill out the middle of the month. Veteran girl group Apink's Jeong Eun-ji returns Aug. 11 with "Summer, I," her first solo album in nearly four years and one she produced across all seven tracks.

K-pop boy band ASTRO's MJ follows Aug. 19 with "Right..?," his first physical solo album a full decade after debut. EXO's D.O. has also confirmed an August release, though a date has yet to be announced, while SHINee's Taemin closes the month with the release of "PHASE 1 : SOFT VIOLENCE" on Aug. 31, launching a world tour spanning 12 cities across Korea and the Americas.

The rookie class is equally busy. Starship Entertainment's KiiiKiii, riding the runaway success of January's "404 (New Era)," returns Aug. 10 with the mini album "WhyKiiiKiii" and lead single "Pop Off Pop Off," which the group surprise-released Monday.

OURBIRTHDAY, the seven-member girl group from JYP subsidiary INNIT Entertainment and the label family's first new girl group in four years, officially debuts Aug. 19 after an unusual two-part predebut rollout that split the members across unit versions of the single "HUNGRY."

Boy band Splayit, formed from Mnet's "Steel Heart Club," debuts Aug. 13, while Cube Entertainment's NOWZ opens the month with the disco-tinged single "Achilles" on Aug. 5, while WAKEONE's ALPHA DRIVE ONE follows its million-selling debut with the Aug. 24 EP "UNBREAKABLE."

Anniversaries round out the calendar. SF9 marks its 10th year with a second full-length album on Aug. 26, a rare studio-length statement from a group that has largely favored mini albums.