NOWZ turns to 1980s disco with new single 'Achilles'

K-pop boy band NOWZ released its digital single "Achilles" Wednesday, presenting a Gen Z reinterpretation of disco. The release arrives five months after the group's Japanese debut EP "NOWZ" in March and marks its first Korean release in 10 months.

Composed of Hyeonbin, Yoon, Yeonwoo, Jinhyuk and Siyun, the all-Korean quintet under Cube Entertainment debuted in April 2024 as NOWADAYS before adopting the name NOWZ in 2025. Entering its third year, the group declared it would open a new chapter with a more mature, sensual sound.

Hours ahead of the release, the members held a press showcase Wednesday afternoon in Seoul, sharing recent updates and behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the song.

"We sharpened everything from our visuals to our stage performance for this comeback," the group's eldest, Hyeonbin said. "We hope people look forward to it."

Siyun summed up the comeback with the keyword "zero sexy."

"Like a zero-sugar cola that tastes sweet without any sugar, we have gone back to our essential charm to present a fresh and healthy kind of sexiness," he said.

"Achilles" reinterprets the funk and disco sounds of the 1980s through the group's own sensibility, capturing the pull of love at first sight and the confusion that follows.

"Achilles carries the meaning of weakness," Siyun said. "Inspired by what the mythological figure symbolizes, we interpreted it as meaning that even the strongest beings have a weak point, and that weakness is love. We chose the title to express the moment of being shaken and undone by one person."

He added that while the group had previously sung about youthful challenges and achievements, it now turns to love in a bid to show its growth.

NOWZ has steadily expanded its musical range, delivering a powerful rock sound with "EVERGLOW," the title track of its first mini album released last year, and high-energy EDM with "HomeRUN" from its single album "Play Ball." With "Achilles," it is determined to prove it can pull off disco as well.

"All of our members were born in the 2000s," Hyeonbin said. "We have a lot of interest in older music, and we thought five people born in the 2000s performing a 1980s-style song could show something new."

To mark the release, NOWZ plans to hold an offline busking event at Coex Square in Seoul's Gangnam District at 3 p.m. Sunday, performing "Achilles" and other songs for fans on site.

The group is also set to accelerate its global activities, taking the stage at the 2026 TMElive International Music Awards at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Aug. 22.

"We performed at Waterbomb Macao last year," Yeonwoo said. "We want to keep showing off our physical charm, so we would love to appear at more water festivals, and we are hungry to show many different sides of ourselves musically. We hope to greet fans at a wide range of awards ceremonies and events going forward."