KATSEYE's 'Animal' debuts at No. 24 on Billboard Hot 100

K-pop girl group KATSEYE's new single "Animal" debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100, according to the latest chart released Tuesday (U.S. time).

The upbeat track featuring a catchy hook and lyrics about untamed instinct is included on the group's third EP, "Wild," due out on Aug. 14.

The group's collaboration single "Iconic By Mistake," with fellow HYBE girl groups LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT, fell two places to No. 76, while extending its chart run to seven consecutive weeks.

Elsewhere on the Hot 100, BLACKPINK's Jennie held steady at No. 6 with "Dracula," a collaboration song with Australian act Tame Impala.

K-pop supergroup BTS also logged two songs on the chart, with "Swim" at No. 82 and "Normal" at No. 89.

On the Billboard 200 main albums chart, BTS' fifth studio album "Arirang" ranked No. 15, while the soundtrack of the Netflix's global hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" placed No. 29. K-pop boy group CORTIS' "GREENGREEN" came in at No. 114.