Dayoung of girl group WJSN, who has been steadily carving out a solo career of her own, joins forces with veteran singer Jay Park for the collaborative single "FLIRTY," set for release Tuesday.

The track marks the first collaboration of Dayoung's career and her first new music in about four months, following her second digital single "What's a girl to do," in April. According to her agency Starship Entertainment, the singer took part in writing both the lyrics and music.

The agency described the song as a pop track capturing the excitement and confident attitude of a budding romance, blending guitar sounds, groovy rhythms and rich pop melodies with touches of R&B and reggae.

The pairing traces back to the 2025 Melon Music Awards last December, where Dayoung made a surprise appearance during Jay Park's performance.

Dayoung appeared alongside him again at his Waterbomb festival performance on July 25, and a teaser image for the duo was unveiled shortly after the show, fueling anticipation.

Dayoung's solo debut track "body" landed on best K-pop of 2025 lists compiled by Billboard, NME and The Hollywood Reporter, while "What's a girl to do" won over listeners at home and abroad, cementing her presence as a solo act.

Jay Park, a longtime leading figure in Korea's hip-hop and R&B scenes, currently heads the label More Vision. Along with performing at various summer events, he has been devoting himself to promoting rookie boy group LNGSHOT, which he produced.

The singer is also gearing up for his first domestic concert in a year and three months, slated for Aug. 29 and 30 at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in southeastern Seoul.