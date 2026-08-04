Singer and JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin-young said the agency spends about 2 billion won ($1.4 million) a year operating its company cafeteria. He told viewers the company spends roughly 220 million won annually on organic kimchi alone.

The K-pop agency's organic cafeteria was featured on Saturday's broadcast of MBC variety show "Reveal My Star's Life: The Manager."

During the broadcast, Park enjoyed a meal at the cafeteria with his manager. When someone complimented the dish, he shared the figures, surprising the panel when he disclosed the yearly cost of kimchi served in the cafeteria.

Park explained that the company meticulously inspects the ingredients, ensuring that everything from the seasonings to the sea salt used in the kimchi meets strict organic standards. He emphasized that the company could cut costs if they stopped preparing the kimchi with organic ingredients, but he stands by the practice to prioritize health.

While the JYP cafeteria is already known for using organic ingredients, the revelation that it costs about 2 billion won a year to operate drew widespread attention.

Park also revealed his approach to health. He said maintaining overall health is vital to alleviating chronic conditions such as allergies and atopic dermatitis.

Meanwhile, Park's manager recalled an occasion when a team leader became seriously ill. The manager revealed that Park sent a long text detailing essential daily health habits for the team member to follow.

Park explained that he was deeply concerned by the team leader's illness at the time, and because they are close, he wanted to share all the health advice he knew. He expressed relief, adding that the team member's health has since markedly improved.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.