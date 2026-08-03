K-pop girl group Red Velvet returns Monday with the mini album "Velvet Summer," its first full-group release in over two years, trading blazing summer anthems for a sunset mood. The five-piece last released music together with "Cosmic" in June 2024.

The five-track album is led by the track "Surfin' Boy," a dance number built on crisp, refreshing production and the group's signature dreamy vocal harmonies.

In a first for the team, member Joy wrote the lyrics on her own, reminiscing about the hottest summer of one's life and the promise of making more radiant memories.

"I was able to pour out everything I wanted to say to Red Velvet and our fans while writing these lyrics," Joy said in a written interview on Monday.

"I wanted to convey that whenever we meet again, we can build memories even more beautiful than before. Seulgi even sent me a message praising how singable the lyrics were after mine were chosen. I was so happy I nearly cried," Joy added.

According to Seulgi, the song also marks a sonic departure from the group's high-energy summer anthems like "Red Flavor" (2017) and "Umpah Umpah" (2019).

"The moment I heard the demo, I could already hear Red Velvet's voices in it," she said. "The bossa nova genre felt so appealing. Our past summer songs were intense and full of energy, but this time we captured a more 'velvety' summer mood, like watching the sunset over a beach rather than standing under the midday sun."

Wendy echoed that sentiment, describing the album as an ode to summer's lazier pleasures.

"Summer has its hot, vibrant moments, but there are also days when you just want to do nothing and take it slow," she said. "This album captures that languid, mature summer sensibility."

The comeback follows a sold-out three-day fan concert at Korea University's Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul, from Friday to Sunday, where the group unveiled "Surfin' Boy" and the B-side "Hula Hoop" for the first time. The setlist spanned hits including "Dumb Dumb," "Bad Boy" and "Psycho" alongside fan favorites such as "Blue Lemonade" and "Hit That Drum."

For the members, the reunion itself was the highlight. Each has spent the past two years on solo music, acting and variety projects.

"I'm so grateful to our ReVeluv who waited more than two years for us," leader Irene said, referring to the group's official fandom. "Even the noisy practice room feels wonderful now that we're all together again."

Irene also shared a behind-the-scenes mishap from the music video shoot on Jeju Island.

"It kept raining when we were supposed to film the mermaid look," she recalled with a laugh. "I ended up running back to our lodging to grab luggage with my full hair and makeup still on, mermaid ears and all."

Asked to pick a favorite B-side, Yeri chose "Hula Hoop."

"The moment you hear it, summer comes to mind," she said. "It would be perfect to play on a summer drive or a trip."

With solo careers now firmly established, the members say the time apart sharpened rather than dulled the group's identity.

"Since we're reuniting after our individual activities, I think each of us has grown a lot," Seulgi said. "We worked on this album hoping our own kind of maturity would come through."

Wendy summed up the group's hopes for the season ahead.

"I want to make enough happy memories with ReVeluv that the two years and two months will have been worth the wait. Let's spend the summer of 2026 happily, together with Red Velvet."