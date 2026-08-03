Jennie captivates Chicago with history-making Lollapalooza set

Under the glittering summer sky of Grant Park on Saturday night, BLACKPINK member and fashion icon Jennie entered the history books. Closing out the main Bud Light Stage at Lollapalooza Chicago, Jennie delivered an electrifying, hourlong headline set that solidified her standing as a global star, capping off the night with the surprise debut of an unreleased track.

With this performance, Jennie became the first Korean female solo artist to headline North America’s premier music festival. The flagship stage she commanded is steeped in rock and pop royalty, having previously hosted legendary acts like Coldplay, The Cure and The Weeknd. Jennie met the historical weight of the moment with effortless swagger and full live-band backing, powering through an 18-song set list that reimagined her catalog for a festival crowd exceeding 100,000.

The performance marked her first live appearance following the release of her hit single, "Less than a Lover." As the opening synth line echoed across the lawn, the crowd erupted into a thunderous sing-along, proving that her solo output resonates as deeply on American soil as it does in Seoul. Supported by dynamic stage arrangements and crisp, high-energy choreography, Jennie held the massive audience in the palm of her hand from the opening note.

The climax of the night came near the end of her set, when Jennie unceremoniously debuted a new, unreleased track. The sudden surprise sent shockwaves through Grant Park, prompting wild cheers from fans and immediately igniting speculation surrounding her forthcoming studio project.

Since its inception in 1991, Lollapalooza has evolved into a four-day cultural juggernaut, drawing over 400,000 music fans across eight stages. This year, Jennie shared headline billing alongside pop luminaries such as Charli XCX, Lorde and Olivia Dean. Yet her closing set served as the weekend’s defining cultural crossover, underscoring how Korean solo artists continue to redraw the boundaries of global pop stardom.

As the final fireworks faded above Lake Michigan, Jennie left the stage to deafening applause — a fitting capstone for an artist who continues to rewrite the rules on music’s biggest stages.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.