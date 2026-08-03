HYBE's new girl group Tuide to debut Aug. 24 with EP 'Tune & Play'

HYBE's new girl group label ABD will debut its first act, Tuide, on Aug. 24 with the release of its debut EP, "Tune & Play," the agency said. The seven-member group — Seohee, Seoyeon, Elena, Jia, Saki, Seah and Yi Hani — will release the mini album at 6 p.m.

ABD said the title reflects the group's concept: tuning different musical languages into a single rhythm, then maximizing the joy found within that harmony. The label said the sound is meant to cross the boundaries of generation, culture and language and bring a new current to the global music scene.

Tuide revealed its members' visuals Sunday through a set of introduction photos and a video titled "Introductions: WE TUIDE," posted to the group's official social media accounts. In the clip, the members chant the group's name in multiple languages over a minimalist beat that shifts between Korean, English, Japanese and French.

The members come from Korea, the United States, Britain and Japan, and were all born between 2006 and 2011. ABD said the mix of backgrounds and personalities is meant to give Tuide a distinct group identity that resonates with music fans around the world.

Ahead of the official release, the members held a two-day preview event, the Tuide Exclusive Preview [Playground], over the weekend at Layer Studio 11 in Seoul's Mapo District, performing all five tracks from the debut album live for the first time.

ABD said the members' skill and confidence came through clearly and drew a strong response from the audience, even though little about the group had been publicly known beforehand.

ABD, whose name stands for "A Bold Dream," is a new HYBE subsidiary label focused on girl groups. It is led by executive producer Han Sung-soo, known for his work with groups including Seventeen, TWS, IZ*ONE and After School, alongside other entertainment industry veterans.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.