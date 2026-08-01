Jimin's 'Who' hits 2.5 bil. streams on Spotify

BTS member Jimin's solo track "Who" has officially surpassed 2.5 billion streams on Spotify, his agency said Saturday.

Released in July 2024 as the lead track from his second solo album, "Muse," the song reached the milestone on Thursday, becoming his most-streamed track, according to BigHit Music.

The track, which blends hip-hop and R&B genres, explores the longing and uncertainty of searching for someone the narrator has yet to meet.

"Who" debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, before climbing to a peak of No. 12 the following week, and spent a total of 33 weeks on the chart.