Seolhyun channels her AOA days in latest summer look

Former AOA member Seolhyun is beating the summer heat in style.

On Wednesday, the singer and actor shared a series of photos on Instagram, captioning the post, “Take that, muggy summer.”

In the snaps, Seolhyun enjoys a laid-back afternoon at an outdoor cafe, posing with a book and flashing a playful peace sign.

She wore a blue short-sleeved top paired with a knee-length dress, creating a summer look that is both breezy and adorable.

With light makeup letting her features shine, the former K-pop idol shows off the same radiant beauty fans remember from her AOA days.

The star will next appear in Netflix’s “Tantara,” set to premiere later this year.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.