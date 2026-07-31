BTS' "Aliens," a B-side from the boy band's fifth studio album "ARIRANG," has topped iTunes Top Songs charts in 78 regions, propelled by fans rallying behind the septet's decision to withdraw from next year's Grammy Awards.

The seven members announced their withdrawal Wednesday through identical statements posted to their individual Instagram accounts, saying they hope their music "can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language."

Within hours, the group's official fandom, ARMY, launched a coordinated streaming campaign, sending the track to No. 1 in countries including the U.S., the U.K., France, Brazil, India and Australia.

The Korean-language song, which likens the group's journey through the global pop industry to aliens landing on Earth, reflects the identity struggles the members have faced as Korean artists in Western markets. Its lyrics are now being reread as a pointed rebuke of what critics call the Grammys' attempt to place K-pop in a separate "Asian pop" lane.

Support has also poured in from within the U.S. industry. Mike WiLL Made-It, the American producer behind "Aliens," publicly backed the group on social media, as did Tablo of hip-hop trio Epik High and Maggie Kang, the Korean Canadian director of Netflix's hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters."

The withdrawal comes weeks after the Recording Academy unveiled a best Asian pop music performance category for the 69th Grammy Awards, set for Feb. 7, 2027.

The Grammys have long faced accusations of racial and genre gatekeeping from major artists. American singer-songwriter and rapper Frank Ocean declined to submit "Blonde" for the 2017 ceremony; The Weeknd swore off submissions after "Blinding Lights" was shut out in 2020; Drake withdrew his 2022 nominations; and Zayn Malik has accused the academy of favoritism in its nomination process.