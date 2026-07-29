K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT) is set to hold an immersive exhibition in Seoul chronicling the group's seven-year journey since its debut, the group's agency BigHit Music said Tuesday.

Titled "LAYERS OF US," the exhibition will run from Aug. 13 to Sept. 6 at The Seoul Lightium in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul. It marks the quintet's seventh anniversary and visually reconstructs the narrative the members have built across their discography.

Since debuting in 2019, the five-member act consisting of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai has explored the wanderings and growth of contemporary youth through tightly woven lore behind its album series, including "The Dream Chapter," "The Chaos Chapter," "The Name Chapter" and "The Star Chapter."

The exhibition traces TXT's path from its 2019 debut EP "The Dream Chapter: STAR" to its fourth full-length album, "The Star Chapter: TOGETHER," released last year. According to the agency, it depicts how fragile moments accumulate to form the self, and how individuals fill each other's gaps to expand into a larger identity of "us."

The showcase comprises seven themed spaces: "WHO AM I," "DREAMSCAPE," "ZERO WORLD," "INNER MAZE," "LAYERS OF US," "MOMENTS OF ALWAYSNESS" and "LAYERED ROOM." Further details are available on the group's official channel on Weverse.

Meanwhile, the boy band is scheduled to release its fifth Japanese single, "Setsuna Hanabi," on Aug. 19. The four-track release includes the title track of the same name, original songs "Silence" and "Nice to Meet Ya," and an alternate version of the title track.