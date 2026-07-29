'Teach You a Lesson' enters Netflix's all-time top 10 chart for non-English shows

The action-packed school drama "Teach You a Lesson" has become the second Korean series to break into Netflix's all-time top 10 chart for most-viewed non-English TV series, joining the "Squid Game" franchise, the streaming service said Wednesday.

Netflix said "Teach You a Lesson" ranked No. 10 with 60.2 million views eight weeks after its release on June 5.

All three seasons of "Squid Game," Netflix's global hit Korean original series, currently occupy the top three spots on the all-time non-English series chart. "Teach You a Lesson" is the second Korean series to make the chart after the "Squid Game" franchise.

Based on the webtoon "Get Schooled," the Netflix original follows a team of inspectors at the fictional Education Rights Protection Bureau — Na Hwa-jin (Kim Mu-yeol), Im Han-rim (Jin Ki-joo) and Bong Geun-dae (Pyo Ji-hoon) — who set out to teach bullies a lesson.

The 10-part series has resonated with global audiences for its realistic storylines that mirror real-life incidents and its cathartic plot that prioritizes the rights of victims -- both students and teachers -- while seamlessly blending comedy and action.

On Netflix's latest weekly non-English show chart, the series ranked No. 7, logging 2.3 million views during the week of July 20-26.

Including "Teach You a Lesson," a total of five Korean titles appeared in the weekly top 10. The four others were "The East Palace" at No. 2, "Agent Kim Reactivated" at No. 3, "Spooky in Love" at No. 5, and "The Apartment Job" at No. 8.