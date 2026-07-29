K-pop boy band The Wind returned Wednesday with its fourth mini album "Second Wind : S#00," launching what the group calls a counterattack by one of the scene's underdogs.

Arriving a year and nine months after the band's previous physical release, the album lands as the group's first release since partnering with PPangStar Entertainment.

Five of the band members — Thanatorn, Park Hayuchan, Choi Han-bin, An Chan-won and Jang Hyoun-joon — held a press showcase at Ilchi Art Hall in Seoul's Gangnam District, Wednesday, hours before the album's release, to discuss their comeback and the making of the record. Kim Hee-soo, who suspended activities in May due to anxiety symptoms, is sitting out this promotional cycle.

According to the members, the "#00" in the album title represents the coordinates where every story begins, the first page on which The Wind's fresh leap is recorded.

"We prepared a lot so that fans can feel both the refreshing charm we have shown so far and a confident, hipster side at the same time," Park said of the group's first release under the new partnership.

Jang described the new album as a turning point.

"I think this comeback is a second chance given to us. We want to show how we have grown and reveal new sides of ourselves," he said.

On Kim's absence, Park said the members balanced the performance and vocals in the new music so that the empty spot would not be felt. An added that the members recently spoke with Kim over a video call.

"He seemed to be doing well and staying healthy. I hope he can join us on stage in good health soon," he said.

The track "Party Like A Rock Star" blends a funky main guitar riff with an EDM-style lead synth, pairing an upbeat band sound with explosive energy fit for summer.

"It is a really refreshing band sound mixed with our energy, so it suits summer very well," Choi said. "Once you hear it, it sticks in your ears. It is highly addictive."

Park recalled first hearing the song while overseas.

"The tempo was fast and the rock sound meant it would take a lot of energy, so I was worried at first. But as we practiced, it grew on me, and now I can genuinely play and enjoy myself on stage," he said.

The five-track album also features the emotional pop and R&B number "With the Wind," the heavy 808 bass and guitar-driven "That's Smoove!," "Shiver," a modern reinterpretation of early 2000s vibes, and "Back and Forth," which captures the realities of young romance.

The album also carries a notable producer credit — Park Kyung of Block B took charge of production across the entire record.

"I was a fan who kept his songs like 'Inferiority Complex' and 'Ordinary Love' on my playlist, so when I first heard he would be producing for us, I could not believe it," Choi said.

Thanatorn said he was curious how the group's color would be expressed through the producer's hands.

"In the end, he preserved our charm while adding a new, free-spirited mood, and I am grateful for that," he said.

If the group's past activities were about making The Wind's name known, the second act opening with "Second Wind" is about proving its own direction and potential.

"We have the goal of winning on a music show, but more broadly, I hope each of the members can claim a place in the public's memory," Choi said.

Jang thanked fans for waiting through the hiatus.

"I am so grateful to everyone who waited more than a year. I hope they look forward to the new sides we will show, and we will repay the love they send with performances to be proud of," he said.