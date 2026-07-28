JYP's new girl group OURBIRTHDAY completes 7-member lineup

A new girl group launched by a subsidiary of K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment has finalized its seven-member lineup ahead of an official debut, the group's label said Tuesday.

OURBIRTHDAY, managed by INNIT Entertainment, introduced four more members, Kuk Cho-rok, Shin Hye-won, U and Kilala, following the release of concept photos for the single "HUNGRY (Side B)" on the group's social media channels.

The four join Cho Hye-jin, Baby and Achiraya, who began activities last week with the digital single "HUNGRY (Side A)." The label has described the two releases as a phased predebut, an uncommon rollout in the K-pop industry, where groups typically debut as a complete unit.

OURBIRTHDAY is the first girl group associated with JYP Entertainment since NMIXX debuted in 2022. The group's name reflects its aim to make ordinary days feel as special as birthdays, according to the label.

The multinational group was first teased through animated characters and a superhero-themed animation series that withheld the members' identities, drawing speculation among fans over whether the project was a virtual act. The members were later revealed through two introduction films titled after internet error codes, "Error 502: Bad Gateway" and "NET::ERR_CONNECTION_ABORTED."

Some members also have prior television exposure. Shin Hye-won competed on JTBC's audition program "R U Next?," while U appeared on SBS' "Universe Ticket" and placed third on KBS' "The Ttanttara."

INNIT Entertainment, established as a subsidiary of JYP, also manages dodree, a duo of Na Yeong-joo and Lee Song-hyun that debuted in January with music combining K-pop and "gugak," traditional Korean music. OURBIRTHDAY is the label's first K-pop idol group.

The label has not announced an official debut date. It said the group will continue releasing content online ahead of the formal launch.