New festival 'Fanomenon' aims to position Korea as global fandom capital

A major new K-culture festival built around the power of global fan bases will bring concerts, exhibitions and fan-focused events to Korea in late 2027, with organizers expecting more than 500,000 visitors and an economic impact of nearly 1 trillion won ($680 million).

The Popular Culture Exchange Committee unveiled plans Monday for "Fanomenon," a large-scale event designed to expand Korea’s influence in global popular culture and establish the country as the premier hub for the fandom industry.

Scheduled to run from Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2027, the 11-day festival will span two major venues: the newly built Seoul Arena in Changdong and the second exhibition hall at KINTEX in Goyang north of the capital. A portmanteau of "fan" and "phenomenon," the name reflects the organizers' vision of fans not merely as passive consumers, but as active partners driving the global reach of Korean culture.

"The true power of K-culture stems not just from the artists and content, but from the fandoms that have nurtured and spread it worldwide," said Park Jin-young, co-chairman of the committee. "By creating a successful model that seamlessly blends private-sector creativity with government support, we will ensure Korea solidifies its place as the global hub of the fandom industry."

Modeled after iconic international music and cultural festivals, Fanomenon will split its programming across both host sites.

The Seoul Arena, scheduled for completion in May 2027, will anchor the music side of the event with performances by top-tier global artists and a uniquely fan-centric awards ceremony. Unlike traditional shows that celebrate performers, this ceremony will honor the fandoms themselves for their passion and influence throughout the year, allowing artists or brands to accept awards on their fans' behalf.

Meanwhile, KINTEX will transform into an interactive cultural expo. Alongside additional live performances, the Goyang venue will feature immersive showcases and hands-on experiences spanning Korean cuisine, beauty, fashion, gaming, webtoons, film, television and animation.

The government has pledged full support for the venture, coordinating key operations such as streamlined immigration procedures, safety protocols and nationwide tourism initiatives linked to the festival.

According to projections by the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute, Fanomenon is expected to draw 520,000 total visitors — including 200,000 international tourists.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.