NCT 127 to release 7th album 'BLINGY' Aug. 24, marking 10th anniversary

A decade into a career defined by avant-garde production and muscular choreography, NCT 127 is stepping into its milestone 10th anniversary with a renewed declaration of unity. The Seoul-based group will release its seventh full-length album, "BLINGY," on Aug. 24, launching a compelling new chapter for one of K-pop’s most distinct musical identities.

Set to drop at 6 p.m. across major streaming platforms, the nine-track project doubles as a reflective victory lap and a forward-looking manifesto. According to SM Entertainment, the record synthesizes the group's decade-long journey, grounding its narrative in collective pride and the steadfast bond of a one team commitment as they forge ahead.

Since debuting in July 2016 with a mission to project Seoul’s vibrant sound onto the global stage, NCT 127 has built a legacy on uncompromising sonic experimentalism. Signature hits like "Cherry Bomb," "Kick It," "Sticker" and "Walk" established a template of heavy industrial beats, complex harmonies and theatrical performances that set the group apart in an increasingly crowded global market.

That theatricality has consistently translated to the stage.

Having wrapped four successful world tours that spanned major domes, arenas, and stadiums, the group has cultivated a formidable live reputation. The momentum is slated to continue this autumn with their fifth world tour, "NEO CITY - THE REDLINE," kicking off in September.

Physical preorders for BLINGY opened Monday ahead of its dual digital and physical release next month. As the group prepares to mark a decade together, the upcoming album serves as a reminder that NCT 127’s boundary-pushing ethos remains firmly intact, anchored by the city that birthed it and the signature identity it refuses to compromise.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.