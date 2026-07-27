Hanroro brings modern rock polish to classic 'Evangelion' theme song

Nearly three decades after its release, "A Cruel Angel’s Thesis" — the iconic theme song to the legendary anime "Neon Genesis Evangelion" — is getting a fresh, modern rock revival.

Korean singer-songwriter Hanroro has been tapped as the second artist for the ongoing J-POP REMAKE initiative, with her Korean-language reimagining of the 1995 classic set to drop on July 30 at 6 p.m.

The choice of artist feels deliberate. Hanroro, who clinched Artist of the Year at the 2026 Korean Music Awards, has carved out a distinct niche in the domestic music scene through her poetic songwriting, delicate vocals and atmospheric modern rock arrangements.

Expectations for the official release are particularly high following a viral live performance at WONDERLIVET 2024, where Hanroro first covered the track. Her ability to retain the grand, explosive energy of Yoko Takahashi’s original while infusing it with her own vulnerable, narrative-driven vocal style sparked an immediate wave of fan requests for a studio version.

A teaser image released Sunday hints at a concert poster aesthetic, signaling a heavy, band-driven sound. According to organizers, the track aims to honor the soaring narrative arc of the original while reinterpreting its instrumentation through a contemporary rock lens.

Spearheaded by entertainer and musician Kangnam, the J-POP REMAKE project aims to build a cultural bridge between Korea and Japan by pairing timeless Japanese classics with prominent Korean voices. Following its debut release of Yuuri’s "Banchanka," this second installment leverages one of anime's most enduring anthems to demonstrate how cross-border musical exchanges can grant legendary songs a vibrant second life.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.