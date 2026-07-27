K-pop boy band ENHYPEN and HYBE Labels' original story intellectual property (IP) "Dark Moon" made their debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, bringing the Korean vampire franchise to the center of American pop culture with a panel session, a crowded official booth and a late-night live event, the entertainment giant said Monday.

"Dark Moon" is a vampire-themed transmedia franchise that HYBE developed around ENHYPEN's music.

The campaign ran from Wednesday through Sunday (local time) at the San Diego Convention Center and nearby venues. HYBE, the parent company of Belift Lab, the group's agency, said the event underscored the franchise's potential to reach mainstream North American audiences with its deep lore.

The franchise was first introduced through the group's "Drunk-Dazed" music video in April 2021 and launched as the webtoon "Dark Moon: The Blood Altar" on Naver Webtoon in January 2022.

ENHYPEN's music has grown alongside the franchise: The group's 2023 EPs "DARK BLOOD," led by the single "Bite Me," and "ORANGE BLOOD" were built on the same lore, while its 2024 special album "MEMORABILIA" served as the webtoon's official soundtrack.

On Thursday, ENHYPEN appeared at a panel titled "Bite Me: Calling All Vampires" at Ballroom 20, a venue where famous vampire titles such as "Twilight" and "The Vampire Diaries" have previously held sessions. The group was joined by "Twilight" director Catherine Hardwicke and actors Ashley Greene and Peter Facinelli.

According to HYBE, panelists cited solidarity among outsiders and the idea of chosen family as reasons for the genre's lasting appeal.

"Vampire narratives show that family is not only the one you are born into, but also the people you choose for love and support," Facinelli said.

ENHYPEN said the theme resonates with the group's own story.

"Bonds and solidarity are the most important values for ENHYPEN, and our ultimate goal is to connect people around the world through music," the members said.

The official booth distributed tattoo stickers and screened visuals from the series on an LED wall, with limited-edition merchandise selling out early. A fan event held at the booth on Friday ranked among the top 10 of this year's more than 150 exclusive signing events by number of entries.

The same evening, ENHYPEN headlined "DARK MOON BLOOD NIGHT," an off-site event at the House of Blues, performing six songs including "Bite Me," "Moonstruck" and "CRIMINAL LOVE."

"Dark Moon conveys the loneliness and identity struggles of modern people through vampires standing at the boundary between human and monster, along with a message of healthy solidarity," said Park Tae-ho, head of HYBE's Next Entertainment Business Division. "We will continue to expand the IP for global fans."