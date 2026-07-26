"ARIRANG," the fifth studio album of K-pop megaband BTS, has returned to the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart.

The album reached No. 9 on the Billboard 200 in the latest tracking period, up from 26th in the previous week, according to a chart preview by Billboard on Sunday (U.S. time).

The on-week climb was attributed to an increase in album sales following the group's release of a special vinyl edition of "ARIRANG," which includes two bonus tracks: "Voice Message: Love Song" and "Normal."

The Billboard also cited BTS' recent co-headlining of the first-ever halftime show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, where the group performed its 2020 megahit "Dynamite."

Released in March, "ARIRANG" became the first album by a K-pop act to spend three consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard chart.

Elsewhere on the chart, American singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams clinched her first No. 1 with her third full-length album, "Daughter from Hell."

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units comprising physical and digital sales, as well as streaming and digital track downloads.



