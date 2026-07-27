Boy band NouerA makes speedy return with love-struck EP '.exe'

K-pop boy band NouerA released its fourth EP ".exe" Monday, running what the group calls a program of love for its fans. The album arrives just four months after the release of its third EP in March, marking an unusually quick return.

The mini-album captures the group's determination to confess love without hesitation. Borrowing its title from the file extension for executable computer programs, the album carries the message that the seven members will leap across dimensional boundaries for love.

While the previous EP "POP IT LIKE" showcased the group's intense energy and bold performances, the new release tells a story of young, innocent romance.

Hours ahead of the album's release Monday, the seven members — Hyunjun, Gihyeon, Junpyo, Yuseop, Lin, Fan and Miraku — met with the press at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul's Gwangjin District to share the story behind the album and their thoughts on it.

Taking the stage in hot-pink football uniforms, the members appeared noticeably more seasoned than at their debut last year.

"I'm thrilled and excited to be promoting with a fresh, youthful concept," Yuseop said. "We will show a new side of ourselves."

"It hasn't been long since we wrapped up promotions for our third EP, so I'm happy to be back this soon," Miraku added. "We hope to bring joy to people's everyday lives with our new charm."

Fitting for an album about love, the group prepared this release "with the mindset of preparing a romantic confession" to its fans, according to Lin.

"The album contains our strategy for confessing to someone we like," Hyunjun said. "Just as we chose an executable file for the title, it holds the pure and daring courage to actually carry out that confession."

Gihyeon said the album traces the many emotions young people experience through love.

"The narrative of meeting someone and falling deeply for them is what stands out," he said.

The album's title track blends a heavy bass line with sharp hyper-synths and irregular beats, capturing NouerA's fearless charge toward love.

"It's a song about crossing the boundaries of your own world to reach love," Yuseop said. "The energy and emotions explode."

"This is our first time attempting a lovable concept," Fan said. "I studied a lot of endearing expressions to pull it off. I hope viewers can feel the love in our performances."

Alongside the title track, the EP features four songs spanning a range of genres: "LOCKED IN," a hip-hop track depicting the moment of falling hard for one person; "W.T.F(un)," which sets clumsy feelings toward a crush to a house rhythm; and "LIFE IN COLOR," which paints the flutter of new love with lo-fi beats and analog sounds.

"We showed a lot of hip concepts across our first three EPs, and people came to associate us with powerful performances. We wanted to prove we can also pull off songs that are accessible, refreshing, bright and lovable," Hyunjun said.

"Rather than being called just another fresh concept, it would mean a lot to hear that NouerA has carved out a genre of its own."