BabyMonster sets Aug. 3 release for 'MOON' music video with haunting new teaser

Currently sweeping through packed arenas across Japan, the rising K-pop septet BabyMonster is translating its live stage energy back into the digital realm.

On Aug. 3 at midnight, the group will release the official music video for "MOON" — a track that first sparked fervor among fans during its world tour opener in Seoul earlier this summer.

The release marks the fourth music video rollout from the group’s third mini-album, CHOOM, following visual treatments for the title track, "SUGAR HONEY ICE TEA," and "I LIKE IT."

The strategy fulfills a multitrack visual commitment previously outlined by YG Entertainment’s executive producer, Yang Hyun-suk, aiming to sustain long-tail momentum in a fast-moving global music market.

Musically, "MOON" represents a striking stylistic pivot.

Driven by a heavy 808 bassline and minimal, deliberate production, the Southern trap-infused R&B number relies on eerie synths and surreal lyrics to weave a uniquely haunting narrative. It offers a sharp departure from the sun-drenched pop palettes typical of midsummer releases.

A teaser poster released Monday sets an undeniable mood: A colossal full moon casts long, velvety shadows over an obsidian forest, pierced only by stark crimson typography. According to YG officials, the visual direction shifts away from the breezy charm of the group's recent track "I LIKE IT" in favor of a dreamy, enigmatic aesthetic designed to showcase a darker, more sophisticated side of the ensemble.

The video premiere arrives amid an increasingly ambitious global expansion for the Korean act.

BabyMonster's 2026-27 world tour, which launched in Korea last month, is slated to span five continents, bringing its high-octane performances to arenas across Asia, Oceania, South America, North America and Europe.

By investing in cinematic visual treatments for deep album cuts, YG continues to signal that BabyMonster’s identity is anchored in artistic breadth rather than individual singles. As the midnight premiere approaches, the group appears poised to prove that its global footprint extends far beyond traditional pop boundaries, shining brightest under a darker, more introspective light.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.