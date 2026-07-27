"Agent Kim Reactivated" wrapped up its run as the second-highest-rated Friday-Saturday drama in SBS history. Although the series did not surpass the 29.2 percent peak set by "The Penthouse," it achieved a significant milestone with a 23 percent nationwide rating in a stagnant television market. Amid the recent downturn in terrestrial broadcasting, the action series proved the network's strong ratings draw.

"Agent Kim Reactivated" follows an ordinary father who transforms into a dangerous vigilante to rescue his daughter. The series captured viewer enthusiasm by combining large-scale action sequences, comedic elements and a resonant father-daughter story.

The final episode of the drama, broadcast on Saturday, resolved all the central conflicts and brought its principal villains to justice while still leaving the door open for a second season.

Adapted from the Naver webtoon "Manager Kim," the television production brought together screenwriter Nam Dae-joong, whose film credits include "The Last Ride," "Love Reset" and "First Ride," with director Yi Seung-young, who directed "Wonderful World," "Tracer" and "Voice 2." Rookie co-director Lee So-eun also joined the creative team to strengthen the show's overall execution.

Ratings records

Nielsen Korea's data shows that "Agent Kim Reactivated" premiered with a 9.5 percent nationwide household rating. The broadcast surged to 15.7 percent by its second episode and climbed to 22.3 percent by episode six, maintaining a sharp upward trajectory and the fastest climb for a terrestrial drama in roughly five years since "The Penthouse 3," an exceptional achievement in a stagnant television market.

So Ji-sub anchored the show's commercial success. Demonstrating the action skills he accumulated over his career, the lead actor reaffirmed his strong presence on screen. Rather than relying solely on elaborate stunt choreography, he convincingly portrayed a father's desperation to protect his child, winning widespread empathy from viewers.

The show carefully established the main character's life as an ordinary breadwinner and highlighted his devotion to his family, helping viewers invest deeply in the narrative as the stakes escalated. This emotional foundation allowed the show to retain a solid viewership base through its second half, ultimately driving ratings to the 23 percent peak.

Before the premiere, some observers voiced concern over genre fatigue, noting that the show followed a similar vigilante revenge formula seen in other series like "Taxi Driver" and "The Fiery Priest." However, the production distinguished itself by translating the webtoon's lore and building its narrative around paternal love.

The production team's integration of artificial intelligence technology also drew significant industry attention. Production company Studio S said creators used AI technology to generate approximately three minutes of flashback sequences depicting the main character's past. The crew produced large-scale action scenes, including building explosions, vehicle chases and underwater salvage operations, through AI, boosting production efficiency while expanding the visual scale.

With the series concluding on a high note, viewer interest naturally shifted toward a potential second season, which Studio S representatives said was actively being considered.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.